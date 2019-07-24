Diane M. Taylor
November 24, 1937 – July 19, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Diane M Taylor, of the Indigo Creek Community, born on November 24, 1937 in Wilkes Barre, PA, passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2019 after a long battle with Leukemia. A celebration of Diane's life will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 at 11:00AM with Father Ed Fitzgerald officiating.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Diane's name may respectfully be made to Sister Servants of Jesus, 1026 Long Hill Rd, Stirling, NJ 07980 or to Hollings Cancer Center, c/o MUSC, 86 Jonathan Lucas St. Charleston, SC 29425.
To view the full obituary visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Published in The Sun News on July 24, 2019