Diane W. McLamb

November 4, 1935 - February 14, 2019

Little River

After a long illness, Diane W. McLamb went to heaven February 14, 2018.

Her family is very grateful to Hospice Care of South Carolina, Hospice Nurse Amy Brookes, Hospice Aid Brittney Manning, Dr. Rogers Walker, and her very compassionate caregivers, Leslie Roman, Jackie Roman, Betty Bromell, Vona Gengo and Joyce Williams. The family also wants to thank the Adult Workers Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach.

Diane was born November 4, 1935 in Ansonville, NC. Her family moved to Crescent Beach, SC in 1945. She was the daughter of the late Luther F. Wiley and Mary Colson Wiley and the loving wife of Thurmon W. McLamb for sixty five years.

She graduated from Wampee High School and attended Horry Georgetown Technical College. In addition to raising her family she was very active in church activities. She was a member of North Myrtle Beach First Baptist Church and served as organist for ten years. Diane was a choir member for over 60 years and also a member of the Adult Workers Sunday School Class. She was an excellent seamstress and loved designing and making costumes for pageants presented in the church. Diane was a member of the Humane Society because she loved animals and was very compassionate and considerate for any she saw mistreated. When she lost her beloved black Labrador, Sambo, she had Thurmon build him a resting place in their courtyard, consisting of White Bricks, white marble chips and a Head Stone.

She loved traveling with her husband, Thurmon, as they both enjoyed trips throughout the United States and different countries. They also followed the Clemson Tigers wherever they were playing. Many hours were spent flying to events since Thurmon was a pilot. Diane also learned to fly because she wanted to be capable in case she was needed.

Diane and Thurmon have two children, a daughter Sabrina and friend Zen Viola, a son Ashley and his wife Johanna; four grandchildren, Wiley and his wife Kelly, Taylor

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 17 from 4 to 5 pm at Lee Funeral Home, Little River, SC. The funeral service will be at North Myrtle Beach First Baptist Church on Monday, February 18 at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at McLamb Family Cemetery, Little River, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Myrtle Beach First Baptist Church Building Fund.

