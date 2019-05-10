Dianne Davis (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Dianne "Dede" Davis
Myrtle Beach, SC
Dianne "Dede" Davis, 71, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home in Myrtle Beach surrounded by family. She was born May 14th, 1947 in Hopewell, Virginia, daughter of the late Clayton B. Sutton and Lillian Maxwell. She is survived by her son, Robert "Rob" Davis Jr., daughter, Cheryl Davis Isley, grandson, Frank "Bo" Isley III, Granddaughter, Whitney Isley, sister, Linda McNey, brother-in-law, Thomas "Tom" Davis, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Davis. Services will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. For the complete obituary, visit www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on May 10, 2019
