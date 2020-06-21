Dick and Sally White
Longs
Dick and Sally White had a love story that lasted from the time they were just seventeen and nineteen years old until they passed from this earth. Through trials and loss, they had a fierce love for one another that couldn't be broken. They took their wedding vows "until death do us part" seriously and passed within days of each other at their home in Longs, South Carolina, surrounded by family.
Dick Lee White, Sr., age 81, Longs, South Carolina, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, and his wife, Sally Wrenn White, age 78, also died Friday, June 19, 2020. Dick was born December 13, 1938 in Covington, Virginia to the late Earl and Elizabeth Agnor White. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was owner/operator of a swimming pool installation company. Sally was born March 23, 1942 in Fort Story, Virginia to the late Curtis Edward and Marion Berger Wrenn, and was a homemaker throughout her life. In addition to their parents, they were preceded in death by their son, Dick L. White, Jr. Sally was also preceded in death by a brother, Curtis "Bootie" Wrenn. They are survived by four daughters, Sally J. Carney, Robin W. Johnson, Marion E. Huffman and Kathy McKinney; eight grandchildren, Suzy Lolley, John C. Howard, Jamie C. Howard, Michael W. Huffman, Ryan E. Huffman, Brooke N. Wiley, Megan E. McKinney and Emily McKinney; and seven great grandchildren, Macie and Waylon Huffman, Liam Thornburg, Jason McKinney, Isaac and Evelyn Howard, and Arabella Savage. A graveside funeral service for both Dick and Sally will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Alleghany Memorial Park, Low Moor, Virginia with Mr. John Curtis Howard officiating. Interment will follow. Their family will visit with friends on Monday evening from 5:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge, Virginia. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge, VA is handling arrangements. The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to the Disabled American Veterans. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 21, 2020.