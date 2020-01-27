James Paul Truluck, Jr., DMD
February 6, 1933 - January 26, 2019
Lake City
James Paul Truluck, Jr., DMD, 86, died Saturday, January 26, 2020, at Veterans Victory House, Walterboro.
Dr. Truluck was born on February 6, 1933 in Florence, son of the late James Paul Truluck, Sr. and Catherine Nesmith Truluck. He was a graduate of Lake City High School, Clemson University, and The University of Louisville School of Dentistry. Dr. Truluck began his dentistry profession while serving in the US Air force in France. After his military service, he returned to Lake City and practiced dentistry for the next 44 years before retiring. Dr. Truluck was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church in Lake City and founded Truluck Vineyard & Winery. He was a historian, genealogist, artist and gemologist.
Surviving are his wife, Amelia Calhoun Truluck of Lake City; children, David Bowen (Joan) Truluck of Myrtle Beach, Catherine Anne Truluck (Thomas) Schellenberg of Jacksonville, FL and Stephen Alan (Kelly) Spratt of Orlando, FL; and twenty one grandchildren.
Dr. Truluck was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay Bowen Truluck; sons, James Paul Truluck, III and George Calhoun Truluck; and sister, Barbara Jean Truluck.
A Funeral Mass will be Noon, Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Philip Catholic Church, Lake City. Burial, with full Military Honors will follow at Lake City Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton, with a Rosary Service beginning at 7:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church, 120 Westover Street, Lake City, SC 29560.
(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 27, 2020