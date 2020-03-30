Dollie Boatwright

McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Dollie T. Boatwright
Myrtle Beach, SC
Dollie T. Boatwright 88, loving wife of Donald V. Boatwright and caring mother of Samuel Dustin Boatwright, passed away, Friday, March 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to services. SOCIAL DISTANCING will be observed.
A complete obituary and guest book is available at msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 30, 2020
