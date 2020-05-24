Dolores O. "Lorrie" Daniels

July 31, 1928 - May 2, 2020

Fort Smith, Arkansas

Dolores O. "Lorrie" Daniels, 91, passed away May 2, 2020, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Lorrie was born July 31, 1928, in Farmer City, Illinois, an only child of the late Oren Glenn and Vivienne (Woodward) Orr of Escondido, California. She married the late David A. Daniels, in Boston, Massachusetts, and together they raised four children. Lorrie worked hard to care for her husband, a Type 1 diabetic, and her family, working at times as an X-ray technician in Boston, a real estate agent and office manager in Schenectady, New York, a church secretary in Hartford, Connecticut, and a housewife. She enjoyed horseback riding, painting, and traveling. She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and sharing the Gospel with her family and in her community. She will be remembered for her strong, gracious and outgoing spirit.

She is survived by her cousin, who was like a sister, Marji (Chuck) Palmer of Escondido, California; her four children: Susan (Tony) Carter of Arkansas, Steven (Nancy) Daniels of New York, Gail (Chris) Romano of Myrtle Beach, and James "Jed" Daniels of Washington State; eleven grandchildren and twenty three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037 or The Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090





