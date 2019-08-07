Dolores Moed
Myrtle Beach, SC
A graveside service for Dolores (Dee) Moed of Columbia, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Lexington, SC, will be held on Wed. August 7, 2019 at the Florence National Cemetery at 1:00 PM. Rabbi Avi Perets of Myrtle Beach, SC will be officiating. McMillan-Small Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements. Dolores passed away on August 6, 2019.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Sigmund Moed. Surviving are her three daughters, Stacey Moed-Klein (Ralph L. Klein) of Norwich, CT, Perri Rinehart of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Allison Tison (Wilson Tison) of Lexington, SC. She leaves four grandchildren, Dr. Brandon Rinehart (Noel Rinehart) of Georgetown, SC, and Dr. Jilian Rinehart Sansbury (Robert Sansbury) of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Donations may be made to the Embrace Hospice, 175 Village Center Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC. Please no flowers.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 7, 2019