Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Wilburn.
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Don William Wilburn, Sr.
December 26, 1931 - October 28, 2019
Longs
Don William Wilburn, Sr., 87, of Longs, SC, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He is deeply missed by his family and friends.
Born in Kismet, KS, in 1931, Don has lived in Longs, SC for the past 20 years after moving from Gauley Bridge, WV, where he made never-ending friendships and found much joy. He was a Professor of Electrical Engineering at West Virginia Tech, Montgomery WV, and VP of Rehobeth Coal Company, Elkins, WV.
He was married to the late Patricia Anne Edwards Wilburn (1932-1987), and is survived by his second wife, Maudie G. Wilburn; his son, Don William Wilburn, Jr., and wife, Kim Lohann Wilburn, of Charleston, WV; his grandsons, Don William Wilburn, III, and Andrew Craig Wilburn; his great-granddaughter, Savannah Grace Wilburn; his step-children, Angela Christopherson (Bruce), Jerry Gilliam (Pam), Lynn Coley, and Patricia "Trish" McCurdy (John); and many step-grandchildren. Don was a man of faith, family and friends, truly loved by us all.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 3rd, beginning with visitation at 1pm and services at 2pm at Lee Funeral Home & Crematory, 11840 Hwy 90, Little River, SC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Don's honor to the ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, .
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 1, 2019
