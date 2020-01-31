Donald Albert Woolnough
August 25, 1927 - January 27, 2020
Calabash, NC
Donald Albert Woolnough, age 92 of Calabash, NC died Monday at Myrtle Beach Manor, Myrtle Beach, SC.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 25, 1927 the son of the late Harry Woolnough and Clair R. Reinhardt Woolnough and was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Helen Woolnough.
Mr. Woolnough was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion post and a member of the Calabash Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7288. Donald was a member and Past Master of Wantagh Morton # 63 A.F. & A. M. Masonic Lodge in Baldwin, NY. He was a member of the Sons of Italy. He was a member of the Republican Party and served as a Republican Commissioner.
Surviving are his daughters Lynne H. Fox and husband Edward of Calabash, NC, Jill M. Hourigan and husband, Chris of San Jose, CA and Donna L. Sotomayor and husband, Eddie of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren, Anastasia Baratta and Isabelle Sotomayor.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday February 1, 2020 at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel. Burial will follow in Brunswick Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Friday January 31, 2020 at the funeral home.
On line condolences may be sent to: www. Brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Memorials may be sent to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia, NC 28422.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 31, 2020