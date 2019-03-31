Donald Anderson "Andy" Quattlebaum

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for Andy, you..."
    - Henry Grenfell
  • "Rest In Peace Andy"
    - Bridget

Pawleys Island
Donald Anderson "Andy" Quattlebaum age 22 of Pawleys Island and Clemson, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Survivors include his parents, Don and Hayden Quattlebaum; a brother, Paul; a sister, Rett and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and his beloved dog Oak.
A private family service will be held and a memorial gathering will take place at a later date.
Memorials can be made to The Cotton Memorial Vet Clinic at St Frances Humane Society, 125 N. Ridge Street, Georgetown, SC
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 31, 2019
