Donald Edwards
November 22, 1953 - July 20, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Mr. Donald Edwards, 65, husband of Catherine "Cathy" Edwards, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Conway Medical Center following a brief and sudden illness.
Born November 22, 1953, in Macon, GA he was the son of the late Walter Eugene Edwards and the late Mary Elizabeth Martin Edwards. Mr. Edwards was a retired delivery driver for Pet Dairy who loved to fish and ride motorcycles. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Catherine "Cathy" Edwards; his son, Gene Edwards and wife Abby of Myrtle Beach and his daughter, Ann Lewis and husband Luke of Conway; his grandchildren, Trevor, Kelsey, Drew, and Jace Edwards and Winter, Tacoma, and Elijah Lewis; his brother, John Martin Edwards and wife Melba of Oregon; his sisters, Connie Marie Altman of Myrtle Beach and Judy Elizabeth Edwards of Conway; several nieces and nephews; his brother-in-law, Phil Thomas and wife Amy of Blenheim, SC and his mother-in-law, Sara Thomas of Blenheim, SC.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Chris Johnson. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM-7:00PM Tuesday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401.
Published in The Sun News on July 22, 2019