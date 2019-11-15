Donald Lee Eliason
July 11, 1936 - November 11, 2019
Surfside Beach
Donald Lee Eliason, 83, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on July 11, 1936 in Carthage, Missouri.
A memorial service in celebration of Don's life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
A graveside service will be held 9:00am Monday, November 18, 2019 at Florence National Cemetery, 803 E National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC 29506 with military honors.
For further family information, memorials and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 15, 2019