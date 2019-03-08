Donald Roger Frenette
|
March 5, 1948 - March 6, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
Donald Roger Frenette, 71 passed away March 6, 2019 at Regency Hospital in Florence, SC. He was born March 5, 1948 in Lowell, MA a son of the late Roland and Theresa Bouvier Frenette. Don was a United States Air Force Veteran who proudly served his country. He enjoyed golfing and the friendships he made playing the game he loved. He was an avid Patriots Fan, Boston College Eagles Fan and enjoyed his time camping at Old Stage Campground in Madbury, NH. Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia A. Frenette of Myrtle Beach, SC; a son, Donald Roger Frenette, Jr. (Norma) of Lawrence, MA; a daughter, Nicole Hart (Mike) of Salem, NH and two granddaughters, Kira and Caleigh. The family will hold a celebration of life memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial may be to Special Operations s PO Box 7508, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. An On-line guest-book is available at www.msfh.net
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 8, 2019