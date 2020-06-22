Donald Gene Edge
September 15, 1952 - June 16, 2020
North Myrtle Beach
Donald Gene Edge, 67, died June 16, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House.
Born on September 15, 1952 in Horry County, SC, he was the son of the late Robert Edge, Sr. and Nettie Suggs Edge.
Donald was a native of North Myrtle Beach and a graduate of Wampee Little River High School, where he was a star athlete. He played college baseball while attending Coastal Carolina University and later graduated from the University of South Carolina and Webster's University. Donald also graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy at the top of his class. Donald loved to serve the public. He spent the majority of his career working in law enforcement and in the hospitality industry. He also served on the North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission and the Horry County Airport Commission. In his later years, Donald helped to continue his parents' legacy by helping run the family built motel, the Ocean Edge, formerly known as the Jamaica Motel.
Donald was taken too soon, he will always be loved and never forgotten. Donald is survived by his wife, Vicki Bellamy Hamer Edge; children, Grayson Edge and Amy Edge; and siblings, Robert Edge, Bobbie Edge, and Tracy Edge.
On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 Hwy 90, Little River, SC, the family will receive friends and guests from 3pm to 4pm. A memorial service will be held at 4pm.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 22, 2020.