Donald Kimball
1937 - 2020
March 28, 1937 - November 3, 2020
Surfside Beach, SC
Donald Eugene Kimball, 83, of Surfside Beach, SC passed away on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 28, 1937 in St. Louis, MO son of the late Harvey Kimball and Bernice Emerson Kimball.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Stephanie M. Kimball of Surfside Beach; five children, Guy, Gary, Sheryl, Lynn, and Michael; seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Donald retired from the United States Airforce. He was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, the Moose Legion and a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also an avid fisherman.
Donald was a loving Patriarch and family man.
A funeral mass with military honors will be held 10:00am Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Garden City, SC 29576 with Father Ed Fitzgerald officiating.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald E. Kimball, please visit our floral store.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
