Donald Kimball
March 28, 1937 - November 3, 2020
Surfside Beach, SC
Donald Eugene Kimball, 83, of Surfside Beach, SC passed away on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 28, 1937 in St. Louis, MO son of the late Harvey Kimball and Bernice Emerson Kimball.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Stephanie M. Kimball of Surfside Beach; five children, Guy, Gary, Sheryl, Lynn, and Michael; seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Donald retired from the United States Airforce. He was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, the Moose Legion and a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also an avid fisherman.
Donald was a loving Patriarch and family man.
A funeral mass with military honors will be held 10:00am Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Garden City, SC 29576 with Father Ed Fitzgerald officiating.
