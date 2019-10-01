Donald "Mac" MacDonald
Myrtle Beach, SC
Donald James MacDonald, 89, husband of Sarah, father of Debbie, Mary, & Danny, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Sept 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1 from 5:30 - 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct 2 at 1:00 PM. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
For the complete obituary, see www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 1, 2019