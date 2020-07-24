1/1
Donald Owens
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Winford Owens
February 23, 1929 - July 7, 2020
Garden City
Garden City... Donald Winford Owens, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, age 91, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Myrtle Beach, son of the late Daniel E. and Ida Iola (Stalvey) Owens. Retired Air Force Technical Sergeant and decorated veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris A. Owens, brother, Gerald Owens and sister, Drucille Smith.
Survivors include his daughter, Rebecca G. Owens; son, Steven M. Owens (Eva) and son, John M. Owens; grandchildren, Christopher (Grayson), Aaron Joseph, Kyra, Steven (Jessica) and Laura Owens; and great grandchildren, Cayla, Christopher, Marcus, Heaven and Elise Owens. He is also survived by his devoted caregiver, Alice Bowman (David) and loyal K-9 companion, Brutis.
Funeral services will be held for immediate family only on 25 July 2020. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, Murrells Inlet, is serving the family.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved