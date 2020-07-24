Donald Winford Owens
February 23, 1929 - July 7, 2020
Garden City
Garden City... Donald Winford Owens, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, age 91, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Myrtle Beach, son of the late Daniel E. and Ida Iola (Stalvey) Owens. Retired Air Force Technical Sergeant and decorated veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris A. Owens, brother, Gerald Owens and sister, Drucille Smith.
Survivors include his daughter, Rebecca G. Owens; son, Steven M. Owens (Eva) and son, John M. Owens; grandchildren, Christopher (Grayson), Aaron Joseph, Kyra, Steven (Jessica) and Laura Owens; and great grandchildren, Cayla, Christopher, Marcus, Heaven and Elise Owens. He is also survived by his devoted caregiver, Alice Bowman (David) and loyal K-9 companion, Brutis.
Funeral services will be held for immediate family only on 25 July 2020. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, Murrells Inlet, is serving the family.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com