Don Russell, 92, died April 16, 2019, at home.
He was born July 17, 1926, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Nannie Mae "Nan"(nee Richardson) and James Taylor "J.T." Russell. Don grew up in Lexington, Kentucky. After graduating from Henry Clay High in 1944, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served aboard the U.S.S. Iowa in the Pacific during World War II. After the war, he returned to Lexington and received a B.S. in mining engineering from the University of Kentucky in 1950. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and served as its president. In 1949 he married his Sweetheart of Sigma Chi, Mary Elizabeth ("Liz") Montague. Liz died in August 2018. A career in the paper and packaging industry that spanned 40 years took Don and his family to St. Louis; Cleveland; Cincinnati; Westport, Conn.; Minneapolis; Columbus; Middletown, Ohio; and Hartsville. Don and Liz retired to Pawleys Island in 1988.
Wherever his career took him, Don was active in professional, civic, and philanthropic endeavors. However, Don's great passion was tennis. In his post-retirement years, he played in countless tournaments, locally, and throughout the southeast.
Don's intellectual curiosity, enthusiasm, and passion for life were never-ending. Don was a devoted husband and father, a mentor to many, and a friend to all.
Don is survived by their daughter, Patricia Lee Russell, and husband Marc Camin, San Diego; sons Stephen Montague Russell and wife Jayne, Pawleys Island; Don Taylor Russell and wife Catherine, Charlotte; and David Foster Russell and wife Robin, Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Carlin, Stephen, Temperance, Foster, Grainger, and Miranda; and his sister Lee Korn and husband Henry "Hank," Sarasota. His brother Cordell Russell died in 2007.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, April 23, at the Celebration Center, Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel in Murrells Inlet.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel in Murrells Inlet, is in charge of the arrangements.
