Donald J. Rohrer
February 27, 1937 - February 16, 2020
Surfside Beach, SC
Donald Joseph Rohrer, age 82 of Surfside Beach passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at National Health Care of Garden City.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd., Columbia, SC 29229.
For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cremationservicesdirect.com.
Cremation Services Direct (843-651-1194) of Myrtle Beach is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 1, 2020