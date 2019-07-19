Donald V. Trott, Sr.
August 3, 1931 - July 18, 2019
Surfside Beach
Donald V. Trott, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach. He was born on August 3, 1931 in Portland, Maine to the late James Trott & Rosemary (Clifford) Trott.
Don proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Upon his honorable discharge, Don went on to be a proud teacher for many years. Following his retirement, Don was able to enjoy the finer things in life. Don was a 32nd degree Mason and an active member of Timberlake Baptist Church in Surfside Beach. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and going fishing. He will be deeply missed for his kind and caring demeanor.
Left to cherish Don's memory are his beloved wife of 67 years, Mrs. Joyce M. (Chase) Trott of Surfside Beach; their children, Donald V. Trott, Jr. (Sandy), of Little River & Louanne Mekeel (Douglas) of Buffalo, NY & Jennie McCarthy (John) of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Curtis McCarthy and Dane McCarthy, Christopher Mekeel & Andrew Mekeel; a large, loving, extended family; and many supportive friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of Don's life will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 1:00PM at Timberlake Baptist Church, 9850 Hwy 707, Myrtle Beach, 29588. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until the time of service.
At the request of the family, memorial contributions may respectfully be made in lieu of flowers to the Masonic Lodge #368 of Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
To view the full obituary, visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on July 19, 2019