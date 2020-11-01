1/1
Donna "Skip" Shoemaker
1940 - 2020
Donna "Skip" Shoemaker
Myrtle Beach
Donna "Skip" Shoemaker of Myrtle Beach South Carolina passed away quietly on October 27th, 2020 surrounded by family.
Donna was born January 3rd, 1940 in Bellport Long Island New York to the late Dey and Doris Demarest. After high school graduation Donna enlisted in the United States Air Force. She was married to the late Robert "Bob" Shoemaker on June 21st, 1959. Donna settled in Myrtle Beach in 1975 and pursued a career in golf course management. Donna later became the first female golf course superintendent for the Myrtlewood group at Cane Patch Golf Course. Donna loved the outdoors, animals, was an accomplished softball player, and sang with the Carolina Master Chorale for 30 years.
Donna is survived by her sister Dale Scott, (Bill), son Stephen Scott Shoemaker (Patti), four grandchildren, Joshua Shoemaker (Mandi), Danielle Shoemaker (Chad), James Shoemaker (Jessica), Julieann Shoemaker, five great grandchildren, Eden Blanchard, Jameson Shoemaker, Bronson Shoemaker, Fox Blanchard, and Mason Shoemaker. Donna was an excellent role model for her entire family, and everyone was grateful they had met and known her.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes you to consider a donation to St. Frances Animal Center, 125 Ridge Street, Georgetown South Carolina 29440. Phone (843) 546-0780.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
