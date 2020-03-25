Doris B. Mulbauer

February 1, 1929 - March 20, 2020

Myrtle Beach, SC

Doris B. Mubauer, known to friends as "Dot," passed away suddenly on March 20, 2020, at the age of 91 years. She will be missed by her loving family. Born February 1, 1929, she was the daughter of Walter Lee Breeding and Lora Ruth, both deceased. A native of Baltimore, MD, she worked as a secretary for Dun and Bradstreet until retirement. On February 18, 1956, she married John Mulbauer Jr. During her time in Baltimore, she was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. Her hobbies were knitting, crocheting, and reading.

In 1991 Doris and her husband John retired and moved to Little River, SC, where they enjoyed retirement and she continued her hobbies. Doris' husband John passed away in 1997. In 2012 she moved to the Brightwater retirement community in Myrtle Beach, SC. Doris is survived by her cousin Frederick Steinbach Jr. (Winter Park, FL), and two nephews Mark (Jenny) and John (Terese) Steinbach, plus five great nephews and one great niece.

A private service will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville, MD. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.



