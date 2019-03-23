Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Poston. View Sign



September 20, 1932 - March 22, 2019

Evergreen, SC

Doris Hutchinson Poston, 86, of Evergreen, SC passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.

Mrs. Poston was born in Florence County, SC a daughter of the late Marie Broach Hutchinson and Maxie Hutchinson. She was co-owner of Poston Packing Company with her late husband. Doris was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church and was very active in her church and community. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to fish and made the best fish stew.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Aubrey Poston, Sr.; brother, Jerry Hutchinson; and a sister, Geraldine Poston.

Survivors include son, Aubrey Poston, Jr. (Tela) of North Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Linda Miles (Danny) of Florence, SC; brother, Jackie Hutchinson; granddaughter, Danielle Miles Hutson (Brandon); and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Myles Hutson. The family wishes to express a special thanks to her buddy and caregiver, Janine Sanchez.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Evergreen Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 PM Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church - 6316 Pamplico Hwy, Effingham, SC 29541 or McLeod Hospice House – PO 100551, Florence, SC 29502.

Please visit the online condolence page for Mrs. Poston at



2402 South Irby Street

Florence , SC 29505

