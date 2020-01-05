Dorothea Pauline Byar Ellis (1924 - 2020)
Service Information
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery
Dorothea Pauline Byar Ellis
February 2, 1924 - January 2, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Dottie, age 95, went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020. She was born in White Plains, NY, daughter of the late Royal E. Byar and Adelaide Kraus Byar. She was preceded in death by her husband George Ellis and brother Norman G. Byar. She is survived by her brother, Warren W. Byar, sister, Beverly G. Collier, brother Ronald E. Byar. She never met a stranger and always had a smile. Dot was an exceptional artist and loved arts, crafts, travel, and music.
A graveside serve will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 5, 2020
