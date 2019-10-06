Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Brinkhorst. View Sign Service Information Belin United Methodist Church 4182 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Memorial service 10:00 AM Belin Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice

Dorothy Theodorow Brinkhorst

May 25, 1924 – May 12, 2019

St. Louis, MO

Dorothy "Dottie" Brinkhorst, age 94, died earlier this year on May 12, 2019, only 6 months after her beloved husband, Bill, died in December 2018.

Dottie was born in St. Louis, MO, the only child of Anna (Armoneit) and George Theodorow, and the niece of Marie (Armoneit) and Gus Theodorow. Two Greek brothers married two lively German sisters! Dottie graduated from Cleveland High School and married the captain of the basketball team before he left for World War II. Married over 75 years, they were a loving inspiration to their family and friends.

Dottie and Bill lived in St. Louis, West Virginia, Michigan and Connecticut before retiring to Myrtle Beach in 1992. They were active in each community. They also enjoyed tennis, golf, the beach, picnics and Sunday School. Dottie enjoyed playing bridge and attending her tai chi classes. They loved entertaining family on visits to the beach to see "Yaya and Papou."

Dottie is survived by her four children and their spouses: son Bill (Joy) of St. Louis, MO; daughter Barbara (Earl) of Montrose, CO; daughter Sallie of Parkersburg, WV; son Andy (Mallory) of Lexington, KY; her 9 grandchildren: Allison (Becca), Alex, Amy, Beqi (Eddie), Cathy (Rob), Debbie (David), Josh, Will (Mindy), Zach, and her 12 great-grandchildren. Her legacy of joy and color, her pretty smile and bright outlook can be remembered in her favorite comment: "Every day's a good day."

Friends are invited to a memorial service on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Belin Methodist Church at 10:00 am. In their memory, contributions can be made to Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 US Bus-17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. These contributions will be used in the worship that they loved and was so important to them.



Dorothy Theodorow BrinkhorstMay 25, 1924 – May 12, 2019St. Louis, MODorothy "Dottie" Brinkhorst, age 94, died earlier this year on May 12, 2019, only 6 months after her beloved husband, Bill, died in December 2018.Dottie was born in St. Louis, MO, the only child of Anna (Armoneit) and George Theodorow, and the niece of Marie (Armoneit) and Gus Theodorow. Two Greek brothers married two lively German sisters! Dottie graduated from Cleveland High School and married the captain of the basketball team before he left for World War II. Married over 75 years, they were a loving inspiration to their family and friends.Dottie and Bill lived in St. Louis, West Virginia, Michigan and Connecticut before retiring to Myrtle Beach in 1992. They were active in each community. They also enjoyed tennis, golf, the beach, picnics and Sunday School. Dottie enjoyed playing bridge and attending her tai chi classes. They loved entertaining family on visits to the beach to see "Yaya and Papou."Dottie is survived by her four children and their spouses: son Bill (Joy) of St. Louis, MO; daughter Barbara (Earl) of Montrose, CO; daughter Sallie of Parkersburg, WV; son Andy (Mallory) of Lexington, KY; her 9 grandchildren: Allison (Becca), Alex, Amy, Beqi (Eddie), Cathy (Rob), Debbie (David), Josh, Will (Mindy), Zach, and her 12 great-grandchildren. Her legacy of joy and color, her pretty smile and bright outlook can be remembered in her favorite comment: "Every day's a good day."Friends are invited to a memorial service on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Belin Methodist Church at 10:00 am. In their memory, contributions can be made to Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 US Bus-17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. These contributions will be used in the worship that they loved and was so important to them. Published in The Sun News on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close