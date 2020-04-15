Dorothy Gail Mickel
May 21, 1944 - April 8, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Dorothy Gail Mickel, 75 of Myrtle Beach, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Dottie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard, five daughters, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one sister. Funeral service will be held virtually via Zoom on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Please send Name and Email address to [email protected] to receive the link to join the Memorial Service via Zoom. To send condolences or thoughts please go to http://www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 15, 2020