Dorothy J. "Dottie" Smith
Myrtle Beach
Dottie Smith, age 82 of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at NHC Garden City.
Born in Louisville, KY, she was a daughter of the late Virgil Buchanan and Uffie Jenkins Sipes. Dottie's goal in life was to leave every person feeling better having met her. She loved to square dance, travel and collect dolls. She always put her family and friends first and most of all, she loved the Lord.
Predeceasing Dottie in addition to her parents is a son, Mark C. Smith and a sister, Gladys Taylor.
Surviving is her loving husband of 65 years, Ronald C. Smith; 3 daughters: Cheryl A. Nassan of Orlando, FL, Linda K. Mobley of Myrtle Beach and Lisa L. Kennedy of Wilmington, NC; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Forestbrook Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dottie's name to the , .
Goldfinch Funeral Home. Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 19, 2019