October 13, 1927 - April 22, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Dorothy Herring McClung, 92, of Myrtle Beach, died Wednesday April 22, 2020 at her home. She was born October 13, 1927 in Sumter, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Vester and Agnes Butler Herring. She was predeceased by her husband, Colonel James (Jim) D. McClung, her son-in-law Paul Sansbury, her granddaughter, Jennifer Sansbury, her sister, Lois Herring Carney and her brother, William D. Herring.

She was a 1944 graduate of Edmunds High School and a 1947 graduate of Tuomey Hospital School of Nursing, both in Sumter, South Carolina. She met Jim at Shaw AFB while working at Tuomey Hospital as a registered nurse. They married in 1949 and from 1951 to 1966 she accompanied him to duty assignments as directed by the USAF. Along with various stateside assignments, these included a tour of Formosa, where trips to Hong Kong and Tokyo were made. After being assigned to MBAFB in the late 1950's, they retired to Myrtle Beach in 1966.

Dorothy was a member of First United Methodist Church and a former member of the Myrtlewood Golf Club. She enjoyed golf, was an avid reader and crossword puzzle aficionado but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.

Survivors include her two devoted daughters, Tina Cook and Sandra (Sandi) Sansbury, three granddaughters, five great grandsons and one great granddaughter, three nieces, three nephews and her sister-in-law.

Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date. She has requested that in lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the .

