Dorothy Paoletti Winters
July 29, 1939 - October 14, 2020
Conway
Dorothy Paoletti Winters, age 81, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Conway Medical Center.
Mrs. Winters was born July 29, 1939 in Wheeling, WV, a daughter of the late Paul and Julia Stumbras Dargis. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an E.R. nurse for over 40 years at OVMC, Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and Conway Medical Center. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the St. James Ladies Guild. She was a volunteer office assistant for the Conway Chamber of Commerce. She was preceded in death by her husbands Domenic Paoletti, Jr. and Eugene Calvin Winters.
Survivors include her sister, Janice Zayas ( Frank); her children, Domenic Paoletti, III (Lesli) and Deborah Paoletti-Long (Gary); her grandchildren McKenzie Long, Isaac Long, Kahlie Paoletti and Taylor Paoletti; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat Murphy.
A Funeral Service will be held by at 11:00AM Thursday, October15, 2020, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel officiated by Rev. Oscar Borda Rajasat.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Wheeling, WV.
Memorials may be made to All 4 Paws Animal Rescue at www.all4paws.org/donate
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the local arrangements.
Altmeyer Funeral Home and Crematory in Wheeling, WV is handling arrangements in Wheeling.