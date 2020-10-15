1/
Dorothy Paoletti Winters
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Paoletti Winters
July 29, 1939 - October 14, 2020
Conway
Dorothy Paoletti Winters, age 81, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Conway Medical Center.
Mrs. Winters was born July 29, 1939 in Wheeling, WV, a daughter of the late Paul and Julia Stumbras Dargis. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an E.R. nurse for over 40 years at OVMC, Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and Conway Medical Center. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the St. James Ladies Guild. She was a volunteer office assistant for the Conway Chamber of Commerce. She was preceded in death by her husbands Domenic Paoletti, Jr. and Eugene Calvin Winters.
Survivors include her sister, Janice Zayas ( Frank); her children, Domenic Paoletti, III (Lesli) and Deborah Paoletti-Long (Gary); her grandchildren McKenzie Long, Isaac Long, Kahlie Paoletti and Taylor Paoletti; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat Murphy.
A Funeral Service will be held by at 11:00AM Thursday, October15, 2020, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel officiated by Rev. Oscar Borda Rajasat.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Wheeling, WV.
Memorials may be made to All 4 Paws Animal Rescue at www.all4paws.org/donate
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the local arrangements.
Altmeyer Funeral Home and Crematory in Wheeling, WV is handling arrangements in Wheeling.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved