Dorothy (Blackburn) Patterson
September 1, 1926 - January 31, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Dorothy (Blackburn) Patterson passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Dorothy was born in Waco, Texas on September 1, 1926 the youngest daughter of Edgar and Grace Vaughan. Her older sister, Nellie Steele, predeceased her in 2019 at the age of 95. Dorothy was married to Willie E. Blackburn for over 55 years until his death in 2004. She is survived by four children: William (Bill) Blackburn and his wife Judy, Linda Fotheringill, Timothy (Tim) Blackburn and wife Becky, and Scott Blackburn and wife Sabrina.
Dorothy remarried in 2007 at the age of 81 to Rear Admiral Thomas Patterson who was her first husbands' roommate at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kingspoint N.Y. Both men served on Liberty ships during WWII. Unfortunately, the marriage was short lived as Admiral Patterson died 14 months later.
Dorothy had two passions: loving her family and playing bridge. She was blessed with six grandchildren: David, Tami, Kristen, Chad, Kelly and Megan and 14 great grandchildren.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach and the Memory Care unit at Brightwater, for showing compassion, patience and comfort.
A celebration of life service was planned for April 19, 2020 at McMillen-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach but the corona virus has made it necessary to cancel the ceremony. The family plans a virtual service instead. Memorials may be sent to the SS Jeremiah O'Brien, National Liberty Ship Memorial 45 Pier, Suite 4A , San Francisco, CA 94133. An online quest book is available @ www.msfh.net
Published in The Sun News on May 10, 2020.