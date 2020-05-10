Dorothy Williams
October 17, 1930 - May 7, 2020
COLUMBIA
Dorothy Williams Phipps, 89, of Columbia, died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 7, 2020, following a long illness. Dot was born in Horry County, SC, on October 17, 1930 to Carl Dewitt and Flossie Hooks Williams. She was a 1950 graduate of Green Sea High School and spent her working career as an Accountant for the SC Department of Mental Health in Columbia. An advocate for State Employees, Dot Served on the Board for the State Employees Association. Prior to her decline in health, she was an active member of St. Andrews Baptist church, where she loved serving the Lord, being a part of the WMU and forming a relationship with the church.
Survivors include her husband, Urias Phipps; a daughter, Gayle Phipps, of Columbia; brothers, Robert Williams, of Cayce, J.W Williams (Grace), of Nichols, and Meach Williams (Lucy) of McCormick; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dot is preceded in death by her parents; as well as two brothers, Thomas and Don Williams.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service for Dot will be held with immediate family only at 11 o'clock, Monday, May 11th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with Chaplain Chuck Byrd officiating. A live stream of the service may be viewed by visiting ShivesFuneralHome.com. The family will receive friends briefly prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 10 o'clock. Burial will follow the service at 3 o'clock, in Bayboro Baptist Church Cemetery, Horry County, SC, with the Rev. Wendell Ray officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice Care and Right at Home for their love and care of Dot.
Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association, 107 West Park Blvd, #200, Columbia, SC, 29210; or to the American Stroke Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The Sun News on May 10, 2020.