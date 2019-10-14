Doug McCormick
Myrtle Beach, SC
John Douglas "Doug" McCormick, born February 15, 1942 in Socastee and lifetime resident of Horry County, passed peacefully on October 12, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. Doug was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Beverly D. McCormick and two daughters Gwen McCormick Troxell, and Lisa McCormick Anderson. Reverend Tom Britain will lead a private family funeral service. Following the service, the family will receive family and friends at McMillan Small Funeral Home Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4-6pm. For a full obituary and an online guestbook, please visit www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 14, 2019