Douglas Collins
October 10, 1930 - July 10, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Douglas Bryant Collins, 88 of Myrtle Beach, SC departed this life on July 10th, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 10th, 1930 in Charlotte, NC.
A celebration of Douglas' life will be held 2:00pm Monday, July 15th, 2019 at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 Highway 17 Bypass South, Surfside Beach, SC 29575.
For further family information, memorials and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Published in The Sun News on July 14, 2019