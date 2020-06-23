Douglas Devon Soles Jr.
Douglas Devon Soles, Jr.,
February 10, 1967 - June 19, 2020
Lynchburg
Douglas Devon Soles, Jr., 53, of Lynchburg, died Friday, June 19, 2020.
He was born in Lumberton, NC on February 10, 1967 a son of Douglas Devon Soles, Sr. and Linda Weatherford Soles.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. After serving ten years, he went to Saudi Arabia for three years and taught Aviation Mechanics on F-15's. He was employed at BWXT, and he enjoyed fishing, shooting, and fast cars. He was a man with a warm heart that cared for others and was a blessing to everyone he met.
In addition to his parents, Douglas Sr. and Linda, he is survived by his wife of 21 years, Laurie Bell Soles; daughter, Jaime Lynn Soles; sister, Dawn S. Riccioni; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and his
beloved pets, Kitty, Smokey, Prissy, Izzie, Sammie, Minnie, Luckey, Buddy, Jesse, and Daisy Mae.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Iron Hill Church, 22247 Peacock Road, Tabor City, NC 28463, with Pastor Dale Willoughby officiating. Burial will follow in Gore Cemetery. And a Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 19278 Forest Road,
Lynchburg, VA with Rev. Rick Ewing officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help his wife during this difficult time, Laurie Soles, 317 W. Main Street, Bedford, 24523.
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


Published in The Sun News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
317 W Main St
Bedford, VA 24523
540-586-7360
