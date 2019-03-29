Notice Guest Book View Sign

Douglas "Doug" Howard

Garden City

Douglas "Doug" Howard died on March 17 at the age of 88 at National Health Care in Garden City.

He graduated from SUNY Oswego and later attended Syracuse University, where he received a master's degree and then a doctorate in special education.

After teaching in New York State and California, Doug traveled around the world as a cameraman for a travel-adventure photographer and lecturer. Then Doug went back to teaching in California, where he met and married his wife of fifty-eight years.

He taught at the University of Hawaii for one year and then accepted an administrative position at Bangkok International School. From there he went to Charlottesville, Virginia and taught for a number of years at the University of Virginia, interrupted by a year in Costa Rica as the recipient of a Rotary research grant and a year and a half in Australia as a visiting professor of special education at Melbourne State University. For the twelve years before his retirement to Surfside Beach and to Penang, Malaysia, he worked for the Department of Defense Dependents' Schools in Korea, the Philippines, and Japan.

Tennis was his passion. He played competitive tennis in the U.S. and all eight foreign countries where he lived.

Dr. Howard is survived by his wife, his daughter, his son, and two grandsons.

Doug has donated his body to the Medical University of South Carolina.

There will be a memorial Service at a later date.



Published in The Sun News on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close