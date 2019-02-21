Notice Guest Book View Sign



August 8, 1933 - February 11, 2019

Greenville, NC formerly of Conway

Douglas Wayne O'Banion passed away peacefully at Vidant Heart Institute, Greenville, NC, on February 11, 2019, with family around him. Douglas was born in Many, Louisiana, the third child of Henry and Myrtis O'Banion. Douglas was preceded in death by his wife and life-long love, Daphne, and survived. He was a loving father to, Sharon (Rudy) Mim, Robert (Renee) O'Banion and Shawn O'Banion. A fun-loving grandfather to, Rhiannon Mim, Douglas Mim, Timothy O'Banion, Grace O'Banion and Ella O'Banion and great-grandchildren, Alexander Mim, Dominic Mim and Annabelle Mim. They loved to watch him wiggle his ears.

Douglas loved to hunt and fish and spent many weekends during hunting season at Bull Bay Hunt club in Smokes, SC. John Wayne and Country music were favorites and he was always up for a fish fry. Unfortunately, when his health declined, he was unable to do what he loved the most, having bar-b-ques with all his friends present.

Douglas joined the

Funeral Services will be held 11am Saturday, February 13, 2019 at Homewood Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Cashion officiating.

Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the following, in memory of Douglas:

Disabled American Veterans

www.DAV.org

