Dover Dennis Stacy Jr.
February 19, 1938 - May 23, 2020
Longs
Dover Dennis "Jack" Stacy Jr., 82, of Longs and formally of Cedar Bluff, VA passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 19, 1938 in Panther, WV, and a son of the late Dover Dennis Stacy Sr. and Neddie Mounts Stacy.
Dover served in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary for eighteen years.
Mr. Stacy is survived by his wife, Mary Alice York Stacy; siblings, Felanese Webb, Louise Rowe and Floyd Carl Stacy and many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Sun News on May 25, 2020.