Dover Stacy Jr.
1938 - 2020
Dover Dennis Stacy Jr.
February 19, 1938 - May 23, 2020
Longs
Dover Dennis "Jack" Stacy Jr., 82, of Longs and formally of Cedar Bluff, VA passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 19, 1938 in Panther, WV, and a son of the late Dover Dennis Stacy Sr. and Neddie Mounts Stacy.
Dover served in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary for eighteen years.
Mr. Stacy is survived by his wife, Mary Alice York Stacy; siblings, Felanese Webb, Louise Rowe and Floyd Carl Stacy and many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson Funeral Services & Crematory
2300 Highway 378
Conway, SC 29527
843-397-2500
