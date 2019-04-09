Notice Guest Book View Sign



Duane R W MurtomakiMurrells InletDuane R W Murtomaki died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Grand Strand Healthcare.He was predeceased by Connie his loving wife of over 40 years and by his parents, Hendrick WB and Lila (Lepisto) Murtomaki.Duane was born on May 24, 1939 in Tri-Mountain, Michigan. He graduated from Southern Lehigh High School Center Valley, PA in 1957 and the Moravian College Bethlehem, PA in 1961 where he was a member of Sigma Phi Omega Social Fraternity and Epsilon Beta Alpha Business Fraternity. He earned a Masters Degree from George Washington University in 1974. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Enterprise CVA (N) 65 from 1962-1964. He retired as the Computer Project Manager for the U.S. Army Security Assistance command in 1991 after over 30 years of dedicated service. Duane was a member of NARFE, the Elks, the USS Enterprise Association, A life member of both the VFW and American Legion, a past Master of the Socastee Masonic Lodge, a Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Mason and an Omar Temple Shriner; he was a past Moose Deputy Supreme Governor, past Moose Deputy Regional Manager, past President of the Southern Carolina Moose Association, past District President, three time Governor of the Surfside Beach Moose Family Center, over 20 year Moose District 4 Secretary, served as Moose State Chairman of the by-Laws, Risk Management and past State Presidents Committees for decades and is a member of the Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island Moose Lodges.Duane is survived by many cousins; her sister, Nancy (Charlie) Burks; nephews, Wendell Paul (Tracy) Curvin, Chris (Joyce) Curvin and Danny (Holly) Curvin. He is also survived by Connie's special cousin, Jamie and husband Philip Ingle and their children Rebekah (Andrew) Susman and Josh.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 12, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel with a one hour visitation prior to the service.It is Duane's request that in lieu of flowers, if you desire, donations be made to: Moose Charities 155 S. International Drive Mooseheart, Illinois 60539.Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.

11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass

Murrells Inlet , SC 29576

