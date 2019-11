Dwight Douglas GiffenAugust 25, 1953 - November 13, 2019ConwayDwight "Doug" Giffen, 66, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born August 25, 1953 in Horry County, a son of the late Burr and Eva Mae Powers Giffen.In addition to his parents he was predeceased by first wife, Wanda Giffen and second wife Anita Giffen; one sister, Eva Joyce Graham.Mr. Giffen was a loving father, brother and friend to everyone he met. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.Mr. Giffen is survived by his daughter, Christina Gerrald (Jay); two brothers, Burr Giffen (B.J.) and Wayne Giffen; one sister, Carolyn Woodward (Austin) and many other family and friends who will miss him.The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Services on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 1:00pm until 1:45pm.Graveside Services will be held 2pm Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Westside Memorial Gardens with burial immediately following.Memorials may be made to: 1113 44th Ave N #200, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.