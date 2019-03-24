E. Bruce Karner
1940 - 2019
Myrtle Beach
On March 2, Bruce passed away in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was a one of a kind, free-spirited and fiercely independent man who loved a good book, a fine scotch and the tasty waves of a waterfront. Born in 1940 to Ernie and Flossie Mae (Smith) Karner, he was raised above the Belmont Ave. family bakery in Chicago. Many say Bruce was a true Chicagoan, but nobody loathed Chicago winters more. When this infringed on his beloved boating season, he pulled up roots and established a new home in the Carolinas. He moved to Myrtle Beach in 1995 where he basked in the ocean air for the rest of his life. Bruce is survived by his son, Todd Karner (Julie Babetch); his sister LaVarr (the late Norman) Redd, as well as former spouses, Barbara Green and Janet Ficken Karner. In his honor, share a toast, and put some good back into the world with a small donation to .
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 24, 2019