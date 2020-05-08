Earlene Evans Woods
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
Viewing will be held atShields Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 3pm -7pm.
Please observe the following guidelines: Per request of thefamily, NO PICTURES. 1)If sick, stay home; 2)Wear mask; 3)Wash hands; 4) Use sanitizer; 5)Only 10 people permitted at a time; 6)Remain 6 ft apart; 7)Refrain from kissing, hugging, shaking hands.
Graveside Services will beSaturday, May 9 @ 1pm, Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, 3055 Mt. Zion Rd., Little River,
SC.
Processional departure from the home of Sister Earlene Evans Woods @ 12:30pm, 613 31st Ave, Atlantic Beach, SC.
Upon arrival at the cemetery, "IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY" at the graveside, please remain 6 ft apart. All other patrons please remain in your vehicle.
Published in The Sun News on May 8, 2020.