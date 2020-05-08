Earlene Evans Woods

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC

Viewing will be held atShields Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 3pm -7pm.

Please observe the following guidelines: Per request of thefamily, NO PICTURES. 1)If sick, stay home; 2)Wear mask; 3)Wash hands; 4) Use sanitizer; 5)Only 10 people permitted at a time; 6)Remain 6 ft apart; 7)Refrain from kissing, hugging, shaking hands.

Graveside Services will beSaturday, May 9 @ 1pm, Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, 3055 Mt. Zion Rd., Little River,

SC.

Processional departure from the home of Sister Earlene Evans Woods @ 12:30pm, 613 31st Ave, Atlantic Beach, SC.

Upon arrival at the cemetery, "IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY" at the graveside, please remain 6 ft apart. All other patrons please remain in your vehicle.





