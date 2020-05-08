Earlene Evans Woods
Earlene Evans Woods
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
Viewing will be held atShields Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 3pm -7pm.
Please observe the following guidelines: Per request of thefamily, NO PICTURES. 1)If sick, stay home; 2)Wear mask; 3)Wash hands; 4) Use sanitizer; 5)Only 10 people permitted at a time; 6)Remain 6 ft apart; 7)Refrain from kissing, hugging, shaking hands.
Graveside Services will beSaturday, May 9 @ 1pm, Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, 3055 Mt. Zion Rd., Little River,
SC.
Processional departure from the home of Sister Earlene Evans Woods @ 12:30pm, 613 31st Ave, Atlantic Beach, SC.
Upon arrival at the cemetery, "IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY" at the graveside, please remain 6 ft apart. All other patrons please remain in your vehicle.


Published in The Sun News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Viewing
3:00 - 7:00 PM
Shields Funeral Home Inc
MAY
9
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shields Funeral Home Inc
2410 Shields Rd
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 399-6029
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Family....We are sending our Heartfelt condolences..Mrs. Woods was a trailblazer who left a lasting impact on everyone she encountered. She leaves behind a great Legacy. May God continue to bless you all in the days and weeks to come. Have comfort in knowing her Earthly job was completed and now she is Free. Stan & Terri Armstrong-Stokes
Terri Armstrong-Stokes
Family
May 7, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss. Praying for you all. May God continue to bless all of you.Cynthia (Tis)Jones
Cynthia Jones
Acquaintance
