Ed Casey
1953 - 2020
Edward W. Casey
Nov. 14, 1953 - June 5, 2020
Carolina Shores, NC
Ed W. Casey, 66, of Carolina Shores, NC died Friday, June 5, 2020.
Ed leaves his wife, Donna Morrilly Casey; sons, Thadeus Casey (Rebecca )of Malta, NY, Dan Casey (Kara) of Standish, ME; and grandchildren, Collin, Isabelle, Lilyanna, Quinn.
A celebration of life will be held with close friends and family in Carolina Shores, at a date to be determined.
Memorials may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 2840l.
Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC.


Published in The Sun News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 7, 2020
We only knew Ed for a short time but what a vibrant active adventurous person he was. Always smiling and positive whenever we saw him, which was rare because he was always busy doing something. His attitude on life was uplifting. He was a great neighbor and will be missed.
Al and Stepanie Evans
Neighbor
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
