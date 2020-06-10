Edward W. Casey
Nov. 14, 1953 - June 5, 2020
Carolina Shores, NC
Ed W. Casey, 66, of Carolina Shores, NC died Friday, June 5, 2020.
Ed leaves his wife, Donna Morrilly Casey; sons, Thadeus Casey (Rebecca )of Malta, NY, Dan Casey (Kara) of Standish, ME; and grandchildren, Collin, Isabelle, Lilyanna, Quinn.
A celebration of life will be held with close friends and family in Carolina Shores, at a date to be determined.
Memorials may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 2840l.
Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC.
Nov. 14, 1953 - June 5, 2020
Carolina Shores, NC
Ed W. Casey, 66, of Carolina Shores, NC died Friday, June 5, 2020.
Ed leaves his wife, Donna Morrilly Casey; sons, Thadeus Casey (Rebecca )of Malta, NY, Dan Casey (Kara) of Standish, ME; and grandchildren, Collin, Isabelle, Lilyanna, Quinn.
A celebration of life will be held with close friends and family in Carolina Shores, at a date to be determined.
Memorials may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 2840l.
Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 10, 2020.