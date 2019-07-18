Editha Stone Beck

November 30, 1932 - July 10, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Editha Stone Beck, 86, widow of Jerry Brock Beck, of Myrtle Beach, SC, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the loving and caring community of The Retreat at Lady's Island.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens in North Myrtle Beach, SC.

Mrs. Beck was born on November 30, 1932 in Greensboro, NC. She is the daughter of the late John Greenville Stone II and Naomi Sharpe Stone.

Editha was a long time member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Myrtle Beach. She loved to cook and socialize, enjoyed playing tennis and sewing, and was loved by all who knew her.

Surviving are two sons, Jerry Brock Beck, Jr. and John Brian Beck; one daughter, Editha Beck Austin; one brother, John Greenville Stone III; one granddaughter, Editha Anne Butler and one great grandson, Alexander Jordan Ramos.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The online at , or by mail to , 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL-27, Chicago, Il, 60601.



