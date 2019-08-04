Edna E. Thelen (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Notice
Edna E. Thelen
Myrtle Beach
Edna Thelen age 92, succumbed to end stage renal failure on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born on January 1, 1927 in Halifax County, VA, she was a daughter of the late Charles Thomas and Ann Fisher Davis.
Edna grew up on her parent's farm, and moved to Richmond, VA where she was employed in various mercantile positions. She met and married Donald J. Thelen in 1959. They traveled the United States extensively due to his engineering work and ended up at Bell Laboratories in New Jersey for 19 years. While there Edna worked as a saleslady at The Lord & Taylor Department Store, they retired to Myrtle Beach in 1991 where she happily socialized, played golf and bridge and welcomed visitors.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle R. Thelen of NC; a son, Donald S. Thelen of GA; 3 previous children, Billy who preceded her in death, Sharon Hamlet and her husband Thomas of VA and Sterling Neblett husband of Cindy Neblett of VA.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 4, 2019
