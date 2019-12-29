Edna Ianiri Macdonald
Surfside Beach
Edna I. Macdonald, age 87, of Surfside Beach, formerly of Westport, CT, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
She was the widow of Kenneth J. Macdonald, to whom she was married for 52 years. Edna was born on September 18, 1932 in Harrison, NY to the late Louis and Felicia Vitantonio Ianiri. She was predeceased by her brother, Pasquale Ianiri.
Survivors include her sister, Anne Spizzirro (Fil) of Boynton Beach, FL and Rye, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes's Children's Research Hospital.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 29, 2019