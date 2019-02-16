Edna Mae Burkett
|
Murrells Inlet
Edna Mae Burkett age 81, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Bim, WV, she was a daughter of the late Witcher and Eva Louise Thomas. Mrs. Burkett was an avid Washington Redskins fan. She was a loving mother and mamaw and a very strong caring, loving individual. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gary Burkett Sr.; a son, Gary Burkett Jr.; a grandson, Joshua Burkett and a brother, Curt Thomas.
Survivors include her daughters, Terri Logue (John) of Gainesville, VA and Mary Daugette (Mike) of Haymarket, VA; grandchildren, Nicole Burkett, Brian Logue (Chelsea) and Rachel Logue; a great-granddaughter, Emery Logue and siblings, James Thomas and Ella Battlo.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
