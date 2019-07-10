Edward Wayne Bame
January 30, 1937 - July 7, 2019
Lexington, NC
Edward Wayne 'Monk' Bame, 82, of Tyro Community, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Wayne was born January 30, 1937 to the late Ed and Myrtle Bame in Salisbury, NC. Wayne, a hard worker, was owner of Miller Car Wash and enjoyed talking to his customers, riding his bike, face-timing with his great-grandchildren and spending time on the front porch. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet Miller Bame, of the home; daughters, Kellie Williamson and husband, Steve, of Asheboro, Jackie Jacobs and husband, Chuck, of Loris, SC, Tracey Lee and husband, Alan, of Conway, SC, and son, Scott Bame and wife, Alicia, of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Kasey Oropallo (Phil), Haley Spivey (Justin), Kyle Williamson (Frankie), Chandler Lee, McKenzie Bame and Langlea Webb (Hunter); great-grandchildren, Rylee Spivey, Michael Oropallo, Bella Spivey and Brooke Oropallo; two sisters, Amelia Poplin and Ann Wilhelm, both of Salisbury, along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 13th from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tyro United Methodist Church, 4484 Highway 150, Lexington, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am in the chapel of the church conducted by Rev. Randy Foster and Linda Miller, and at other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Wayne's memory be made to Davidson County EMS (Tyro Station) whose many services were greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Sun News on July 10, 2019