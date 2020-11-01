Edward Jerrie Chermak
October 12, 1936-October 12, 2020
Shoreview, MN
Edward Jerrie Chermak died on October 12, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1936 in Almena, WI. Edward was the son of Joseph Chermak & Mary Chermak. He was one of nine children. Edward graduated from Almena High School, class of 1954. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Air Force. Edward was the proud father of three children. His son Edward surviving with his wife, Claudia, and his daughter Danielle. His daughter Sheila, surviving, with two daughters, Brittany & Kendal. His daughter Denise, surviving with her two daughters, Amanda and Breanna. Edward was a loving son, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be deeply missed by many. If you wish to remember Edward in a special way, we ask that you donate to Alzheimer's research. May he Rest In Peace. Washburn-McReavy.com
Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828