Edward D. Smith
1939 - 2020
May 8, 1939 - November 26, 2020
North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Edward Donald Smith, 81, died November 26, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House, Myrtle Beach, SC, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born on May 8, 1939 in Morristown, NJ, he was the son of the late Edward and Sarah Kakasi Smith.
Mr. Smith served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was President of First Ward Hose Company and School Board President in Morristown, NJ.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Patricia Flierl Smith; one son, Donald G. Smith; one daughter, Debra Ann Smith; two sisters, Beverly Barbaz and Barbara Neeff; three grandsons, Donald, Joseph, and Matt Smith; and several nieces and nephews
A Celebration of Edward's Life will be held at a later date in Morristown, NJ
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.


Published in The Sun News on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
